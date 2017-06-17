Alex Rodriguez, please tell us you were paying attention to girlfriend Jennifer Lopez when she was right in your face, looking like that.

The former Yankees star and the singer and actress are vacationing in France and were photographed on a luxury yacht near Antibes. J.Lo was seen perched on her knees while looking smoking hot in a sexy cream crocheted monokini, spraying herself with sunscreen in front of her beau, who lay back against some cushions while holding a cell phone.

A-Rod, if you were not taking a photo of your gorgeous girlfriend, then you better have be looking at an important text...a very, very important text. Okay, or a really funny cat video. Fair.

Rodriguez began dating Lopez earlier this year and the two have traveled together to places like California, New York, the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic.