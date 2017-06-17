Alex Rodriguez, please tell us you were paying attention to girlfriend Jennifer Lopez when she was right in your face, looking like that.
The former Yankees star and the singer and actress are vacationing in France and were photographed on a luxury yacht near Antibes. J.Lo was seen perched on her knees while looking smoking hot in a sexy cream crocheted monokini, spraying herself with sunscreen in front of her beau, who lay back against some cushions while holding a cell phone.
A-Rod, if you were not taking a photo of your gorgeous girlfriend, then you better have be looking at an important text...a very, very important text. Okay, or a really funny cat video. Fair.
Rodriguez began dating Lopez earlier this year and the two have traveled together to places like California, New York, the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic.
They traveled from Miami to Nice, France, earlier this week with Lopez's manager Benny Médina, several friends and bodyguards, a source told E! News exclusively.
The two then headed to Monaco to board the yacht, then went for a tour at the Place du Casino before heading to the la chèvre D'or restaurant in Èze, France, on the French Riviera for a romantic diner.
"They spent several hours eating and talking," the source said. "They seemed very in love and happy together."
The next day, the yacht brought them to Antibes and the Cannes islands. The two stopped at Eden-Roc restaurant for lunch before leaving for a sunset cruise to St. Tropez, where they had a yoga lesson outside. They then had dinner on the yacht.
On Friday morning, they "woke up late and left their yacht for the airport," the source said, adding, "It was a super quick romantic cruise where she showed him the key places of the Riviera in a minimum amount of time!" The source added that despite the great weather, only Rodriguez went swimming during their trip. The lovebirds then made their way to Paris. Oh la la!
J.Lo and A-Rod posted on Instagram Friday similar photos of themselves laughing and talking, with J.Lo wearing a shining metallic evening gown and A-Rod sporting a formal white jacket, matching button-down shirt with the buttons open and black dress pants.
"When you're having so much fun you just don't give a...Lol... #whocareswhattheyregonnasay #allihave #danceagain #vegas #miami #montecarlo #sttropez #paris," J.Lo wrote.
"Weekend in Paris ♥#thankfulandgrateful," Rodriguez said.