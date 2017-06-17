Kenya Moore Shares First Photos From Her Super Secret Wedding

Earlier this week, E! New confirmed that Bravo star Kenya Moore tied the knot with a secret man during a secret reception in St. Lucia last weekend in front her closest friends and family members. But now she's letting some of the secrets out of the bag...

People magazine reported, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star married a businessman whom she met a year ago and began dating a few months later.

Other than that and a few other tidbits, fans know very little about the wedding and the mystery man. But the world just got clued in to some morsels via her Instagram.

The 46-year-old posted from what appears to be her beach side wedding with her new husband and in her mermaid-cut wedding gown. The photo shows the couple from the back and the picturesque view.