Kenya Moore Shares First Photos From Her Super Secret Wedding

Earlier this week, E! New confirmed that Bravo star Kenya Moore tied the knot with a secret man during a secret reception in St. Lucia last weekend in front her closest friends and family members. But now she's letting some of the secrets out of the bag...
People magazine reported, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star married a businessman whom she met a year ago and began dating a few months later.
Other than that and a few other tidbits, fans know very little about the wedding and the mystery man. But the world just got clued in to some morsels via her Instagram.
The 46-year-old posted from what appears to be her beach side wedding with her new husband and in her mermaid-cut wedding gown. The photo shows the couple from the back and the picturesque view.
Along with the photo, Kenya wrote, "A good man is hard to find but true love is even harder. I found both. #truelove #agoodman #wife #god #happiness #crazyinlove #kenyamoore #hewhofindsawifefindsagoodthing."
This week, Kenya told People that she's "ecstatic" about her marriage. "This man is the love of my life, and I'm so happy to begin our lives together as husband and wife."
The reality star also posted a few other breathtaking photos from her wedding trip to the Eastern Caribbean Island. Earlier in the week, she posted a photo of a champagne breakfast by the beach. Along with a photo of the photo, she wrote, "#AllINeed #thankful."
She also posted photos of the romantic sunset while on her wedding vacay.
She's obviously kept her relationship very private over the last year and has kept quiet the identity of her now-husband. This might be due to avoid situations like the public drama that unraveled between her and her ex-boyfriend, Matt Jordan, last year.
In fact, Moore was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend earlier this year.
Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. only on Bravo.
