Kourtney Kardashian Gets a Blood Facial Just Like Kim Did

Kourtney Kardashian's latest beauty treatment is not for the faint of heart.

The 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on her Snapchat Friday a video of her at Dr. Jason B. Diamond's Beverly Hills clinic undergoing microneedling with PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma), touted as a "Vampire Facial" or even "Vampire Facelift." During the procedure, patients get their face stabbed with tiny needles filled with their own blood platelet-rich plasma.

"I'm here with Dr. Diamond and we're doing Dr. Diamond's PRP and microneedling where we take my own blood and put it into my skin," Kourtney says in the video, which shows medical assistants cleaning her face.