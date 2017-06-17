Kourtney Kardashian Gets a Blood Facial Just Like Kim Did

Kourtney Kardashian's latest beauty treatment is not for the faint of heart.
The 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on her Snapchat Friday a video of her at Dr. Jason B. Diamond's Beverly Hills clinic undergoing microneedling with PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma), touted as a "Vampire Facial" or even "Vampire Facelift." During the procedure, patients get their face stabbed with tiny needles filled with their own blood platelet-rich plasma.
"I'm here with Dr. Diamond and we're doing Dr. Diamond's PRP and microneedling where we take my own blood and put it into my skin," Kourtney says in the video, which shows medical assistants cleaning her face.
Her sister Kim Kardashian had undergone the procedure on a 2013 episode of Kourtney and Kim Take Miami.
"I love trying anything that makes you look and feel youthful," she said.
The procedure takes about an hour and results are typically seen up to six weeks later and last just over a year. Microneedling can also be done on other parts of the body.
"The PRP facial begins with drawing blood from the arm to produce PRP," read a post on the doctor's blog in May. "After the PRP is prepared, Dr. Diamond injects it into the face to brighten the complexion and rejuvenate the appearance. The face will look immediately brighter and refreshed, and because of the platelets within the PRP, the skin continues to improve for up to three months after the procedure. A PRP facial can improve facial wrinkles, fill facial hollows, improve skin tone, soften skin texture, and treat delicate areas of the face where the skin is thin. Results can last up to two years and are the most beneficial with a series of treatments."