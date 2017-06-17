Evan Bass: Bachelor in Paradise "Must Come Back"

Evan Bass, who met and proposed to his fiancé Carly Waddell on last season of Bachelor in Paradise, has made a plea for the show not to be canceled amid allegations of "misconduct."

Season four had barely begun filming when Warner Bros. shut the production down in Mexico, sent the cast home and launched an investigation into allegations of "misconduct" stemming from an internal complaint a producer had made over a sexual interaction between cast members Corinne Olympios and DeMarcus Jackson, saying they did not know if she was able to consent to it.

In wake of the scandal, cancellation rumors have mounted. ABC and Warner Bros. have denied that Bachelor in Paradise has been axed, Variety reported Tuesday.

"When the news about Paradise production broke the internet, it also broke my heart," Bass wrote in a guest column posted in The Hollywood Reporter Saturday. "While to some it's a silly TV show, for me, it was an experience that changed my life in unimaginable ways. I am troubled thinking about the allegations happening on my favorite beach, and I'm sad that some couples will not have the opportunity to find love in a powerful and unique way."

"Let me reiterate by saying that I do not want to downplay the seriousness of this very difficult situation. My heart goes out to Corinne and everyone negatively affected by this. I pray for peace and healing to begin and personal growth for all," he said. "And Paradise must come back, if not this season, then next season."