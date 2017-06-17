DeMario Jackson's lawyer Walter Mosley says he and the Bachelor in Paradise star "don't fear any criminal investigation" stemming from an alleged incident between his client and co-star Corinne Olympios that spurred production to be suspended.
Filming on the ABC reality series was shut down last week. Production company Warner Bros. said it is "conducting a thorough investigation" over allegations of "misconduct" on the set in Mexico. While the group did not specify them, a show producer had filed an internal complaint questioning whether Olympios was able to give consent for a sexual encounter with Jackson. Insiders told E! News that the producer did not witness the alleged incident.
Olympios has called herself a "victim," saying that "although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place." Jackson has denied any wrongdoing.
Mosley told Variety in comments posted late on Friday that he is "not at liberty" to share Jackson's side of the story, but says "there's no criminal investigation and we don't fear any criminal investigation."
ABC, Getty Images
He said he has requested tapes of the alleged encounter between Jackson and Olympios.
"I'm hoping to see the tapes next week," he told Variety. "The tapes are the real facts needed to vindicate DeMario's name."
Mosley declined to say whether he will take legal action but did say a potential case may came after he views the footage.
"As a lawyer, oftentimes, you're in a case where it's a he-said-she-said and there are parties with conflicting stories, and every once in a while, you're gifted with a story that the entire thing is caught on camera," he said. "This is one of those rare occasions because they were shooting a reality television show. For 20 or 30 people to get it wrong or to miss something, for seasoned professionals over at Warner Bros. and ABC to get it wrong and for some third party who never saw the tape and who wasn't on set at the time of the incident to make an accusation — as a lawyer, it's like Christmas."
Another Bachelor in Paradise cast member, Jasmine Goode, recently told E! News exclusively that that day, Olympios had "forced herself on three male cast members, when they were unable to consent, in addition to engaging with DeMario." She also said "everything seemed fine" after the alleged incident and "there was no mention about being hurt." But a source told E! News that Olympios "may have been flirty but did not force herself sexually on anyone."
Olympios' lawyer, Marty Singer, told E! News that several cast members and producers had come forward "confirming the facts" she had disclosed, adding, "If nothing improper occurred on the set of Bachelor in Paradise, why was the production shut down within two days of production? Shutting down production of a television series is almost unheard of. The investigation and subsequent shutting down of the series was initiated based on complaints made by producers on the set of Bachelor in Paradise."
Jackson had said in a statement last week that his "character and family name" have been "assassinated" with "false claims and malicious allegations.
Mosley told Variety Jackson is "just a good kid from a really good family," adding, "He has no record, has never been accused of anything like this, and no one that knows him would ever think he would be in this type of situation."