DeMario Jackson's lawyer Walter Mosley says he and the Bachelor in Paradise star "don't fear any criminal investigation" stemming from an alleged incident between his client and co-star Corinne Olympios that spurred production to be suspended.

Filming on the ABC reality series was shut down last week. Production company Warner Bros. said it is "conducting a thorough investigation" over allegations of "misconduct" on the set in Mexico. While the group did not specify them, a show producer had filed an internal complaint questioning whether Olympios was able to give consent for a sexual encounter with Jackson. Insiders told E! News that the producer did not witness the alleged incident.

Olympios has called herself a "victim," saying that "although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place." Jackson has denied any wrongdoing.

Mosley told Variety in comments posted late on Friday that he is "not at liberty" to share Jackson's side of the story, but says "there's no criminal investigation and we don't fear any criminal investigation."