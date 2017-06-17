Well, well, well, what do we have here?

As speculation that Beyoncé give birth to her and Jay Z's twins grows, an unidentified woman was photographed Friday at a Los Angeles hospital, carrying a bouquet of pink, purple and blue flowers with two giant baby foot-shaped pink and blue balloons that read, "Baby Girl" and "Baby Boy." An eyewitness said the woman walked into the front of the building, then got back into her car and drove into an underground parking lot. She emerged five minutes later without the flowers.

Big deal, right? Bey and Jay have not announced the sexes of their babies. The gift could be for anyone.

But wait, what's this? The woman's gift also contained a card that reads, yep, "B & J."

Case dismissed!