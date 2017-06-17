Well, well, well, what do we have here?
As speculation that Beyoncé give birth to her and Jay Z's twins grows, an unidentified woman was photographed Friday at a Los Angeles hospital, carrying a bouquet of pink, purple and blue flowers with two giant baby foot-shaped pink and blue balloons that read, "Baby Girl" and "Baby Boy." An eyewitness said the woman walked into the front of the building, then got back into her car and drove into an underground parking lot. She emerged five minutes later without the flowers.
Big deal, right? Bey and Jay have not announced the sexes of their babies. The gift could be for anyone.
But wait, what's this? The woman's gift also contained a card that reads, yep, "B & J."
Case dismissed!
Splash News
In all seriousness, though...
There has still not been any confirmation that Beyoncé has given birth, although there have been a few clues, starting with the fact that Bey has been MIA lately.
Earlier this week, black SUVs were spotted departing from the duo's neighborhood and heading to the same hospital.
On Thursday, Jay Z was spotted with their 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy at the hospital. Later that day, he skipped the Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala, where he was honored as the first rapper to be inducted. His thank-you speech was posted on his Twitter page.
Meanwhile, it's business as usual for Bey's mom Tina Knowles Lawson, if business means having fun and for a good cause! She spent Friday night with husband Richard Lawson at a friend's birthday party and earlier this week visited Disneyland with her mentorship group, Tina's Angels.