Beyoncé's Mother Tina Dances at Party Amid Rumors of Twins' Birth

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kylie Jenner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Bill Cosby, Court

Bill Cosby Mistrial: Even Without a Verdict, This Case Leaves a Lasting Mark

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Twins, Flower Delivery, UCLA Hospital

Beyoncé Baby Gift? Woman Carries Curious Package at Hospital as Birth Speculation Grows

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

While Beyoncé fans remained on birth watch, her mom Tina Knowles Lawson was busy partying.

For the past few days, speculation that the singer has given birth to her and Jay Z's twins has been mounting. She has been MIA lately. The rapper was spotted with their 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy at a Los Angeles hospital Thursday. Jay Z then skipped the Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala, where he was honored as the first rapper to be inducted. His thank-you speech was posted on his Twitter page. 

Tina spent Friday night with husband and actor Richard Lawson at a friend' '70s-themed birthday party. She posted a video of the two dancing at the bash on Instagram Saturday.

"When your favorite song of all times comes on," she wrote. "'Drifting on a memory There's no place i'd rather be than with you ! Yeah Than loving You.' At our friend A. C. Collins birthday party last night (70's theme ! )Very Cool fun party❤️Happy Birthday A.C."

Photos

Beyonce's Pregnancy Fashion With Twins

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

Beyonce Knowles, Tina Knowles

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Tina has been having fun all week. On Wednesday, she visited Disneyland with her mentorship group, Tina's Angels.

"This is a day AT Disneyland with Tina's Angels and Richard's warriors an amazing group of smart, incredible, beautiful young people. We love you!—Tina and Richard," she wrote on Instagram.

TAGS/ Beyoncé , Tina Knowles , Rumors , Pregnancies , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.