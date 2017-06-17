While Beyoncé fans remained on birth watch, her mom Tina Knowles Lawson was busy partying.

For the past few days, speculation that the singer has given birth to her and Jay Z's twins has been mounting. She has been MIA lately. The rapper was spotted with their 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy at a Los Angeles hospital Thursday. Jay Z then skipped the Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala, where he was honored as the first rapper to be inducted. His thank-you speech was posted on his Twitter page.

Tina spent Friday night with husband and actor Richard Lawson at a friend' '70s-themed birthday party. She posted a video of the two dancing at the bash on Instagram Saturday.

"When your favorite song of all times comes on," she wrote. "'Drifting on a memory There's no place i'd rather be than with you ! Yeah Than loving You.' At our friend A. C. Collins birthday party last night (70's theme ! )Very Cool fun party❤️Happy Birthday A.C."