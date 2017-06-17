Bill Cosby's wife Camille Cosby slammed the prosecution and judge and thanked their supporters after the star's sexual assault case ended in a mistrial Saturday.

The 79-year-old Cosby Show star was accused of felony aggravated indecent assault for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004. A Pennsylvania jury has been deadlocked since Thursday, four days after it began deliberations, and declared Saturday it was still unable to reach a unanimous verdict. A judge then declared a mistrial and granted the district attorney's request for a new trial.

"How do I describe the district attorney? Heinously and exploitively ambitious," Camille, 73, said in a statement posted on her husband's Twitter page Saturday. "How do I describe the judge? Overtly and arrogantly collaborating with the district attorney. How do I describe the counsels for the accusers? Totally unethical."