Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte were not the only ones twinning at the 2017 Trooping the Colour parade.

The duchess and husband Prince William's eldest of their two children, Prince George, channeled dear ol' dad yet again. The child, who will turn 4 next month, looked like the spitting image of his father as he showcased an adorable bored look while standing on a Buckingham Palace balcony in front of the large crowd.

William, the third in line to the throne, had channeled the same look as a child at the annual event, a belated birthday celebration for his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. She turned 91 in April.

On the balcony, George appeared somewhat interested in the Royal Air Force airshow but more amused by his second cousins, Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips.