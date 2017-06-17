Gorgeous girls!

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte, 2, were twinning Saturday at the 2017 Trooping the Colour parade, an annual official birthday event for Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 91 in April.

The Duchess of Cambridge and her daughter were both pretty in pink; Kate sported what a long sleeve cotton candy pink silk, cotton and wool Alexander McQueen skater dress with a paperbag waist and pleated hem and neckline, paired with a watermelon pink Jane Taylor hat. Charlotte wore a pink patterned smocked dress, white socks and dark berry Mary Jane shoes.

With Kate carrying Charlotte, the two appeared with Prince William and 3-year-old Prince George, the couple's eldest of their two kids, on a balcony of Buckingham Palace, along with Prince Harry, 32, the queen, her husband Prince Philip, 96, and other members of the royal family. George wore a cream Peter Pan-collared shirt and burgundy suspenders. The queen wore a pale blue jacquard silk Stewart Parvin duster coat and shift dress.