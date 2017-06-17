Gorgeous girls!
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte, 2, were twinning Saturday at the 2017 Trooping the Colour parade, an annual official birthday event for Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 91 in April.
The Duchess of Cambridge and her daughter were both pretty in pink; Kate sported what a long sleeve cotton candy pink silk, cotton and wool Alexander McQueen skater dress with a paperbag waist and pleated hem and neckline, paired with a watermelon pink Jane Taylor hat. Charlotte wore a pink patterned smocked dress, white socks and dark berry Mary Jane shoes.
With Kate carrying Charlotte, the two appeared with Prince William and 3-year-old Prince George, the couple's eldest of their two kids, on a balcony of Buckingham Palace, along with Prince Harry, 32, the queen, her husband Prince Philip, 96, and other members of the royal family. George wore a cream Peter Pan-collared shirt and burgundy suspenders. The queen wore a pale blue jacquard silk Stewart Parvin duster coat and shift dress.
Kate appears on a Buckingham Palace balcony with Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and other royal family members.
The Duchess of Cambridge looks pretty in pink.
Kate, Prince William and kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte smile at the crowd.
Kate is joined by Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William and Prince Harry on a Buckingham Palace balcony.
Prince George wishes he could go inside and play.
George's face says it all.
George has a chat with his second cousin Isla Phillips.
William and his dad Prince Charles, who are royal Colonels of the Household Division, ride horseback at the parade.
Kate rides in a horse-drawn carriage with Prince Harry and his and William's stepmother, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
Kate appears in a horse-drawn carriage with Prince William's stepmother, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
Royal Air Force pilots take part in an airshow above Buckingham Palace.
The Queen's Birthday Parade is over for another year. The sun shone and British ceremonial excellence was shown off to the world pic.twitter.com/oo1ebGntQ2— British Army (@BritishArmy) June 17, 2017
Naturally, the kids stole the show, waving at and making adorable faces at the crowd. They looked particularly fascinated as more than two dozen Royal Air Force pilots took part in an airshow above the palace.
George looked a bit bored at times, looking strikingly like his dad as a child at the annual event.
As royal Colonels of the Household Division, William and his dad Prince Charles, 68, rode horseback at the parade. Charles' horse is named George, while William rode Wellesley, The Telegraph reported. The elder royal wore a red Guard of Honour uniform while his son wore a similar Irish Guard's Tunic with Jubilee medals, sword and bearskin.
Kate, Harry and Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 69, rose in a horse-drawn carriage.
It was unseasonably hot in London, reaching about 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Five Guardsmen, who were heavily dressed like the princes, fainted while taking part in the parade and were carried away in stretchers.