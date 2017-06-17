Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Case Judge Declares Mistrial

A judge declared Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial a mistrial Saturday after the jury announced it was deadlocked and unable to reach a verdict after 52 hours of deliberations over five days.

The Cosby Show star had pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated indecent assault after being accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004. She is among more than 50 women who have accused him of sexual misconduct, but her allegations are the only ones to result in criminal charges. Cosby has denied all claims.

The panel of seven men and five women were sequestered in Pennsylvania since the trial began earlier this month. On Thursday, they told the judge the jury was deadlocked. They were ordered to resume deliberations to reach a unanimous consensus. They spent much of Friday asking to view past related phone records and testimonies. On Saturday, they declared again they were still deadlocked. Cosby's lawyer then made a motion for a mistrial.