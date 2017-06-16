Joey Andrew/startraksphoto.com
Tori Spellingis feeling cool for the summer.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 star stepped out Friday afternoon to debut a major style makeover: Bright purple hair!
She attended a screening of Despicable Me 3 with four of her five children, Liam McDermott, 10, 9-year-old Stella McDermott, 5-year-old Hattie McDermott and Finn McDermott, 4, but those ombre purple locks really stole the show.
Spelling, 44, captioned a sweet photo of the family outing: "Fun start to our #familyfriday Breakfast & screening of #despicableme3 with some other fabulous mamas and their kiddos! @despicableme Best soundtrack of the summer #purplehairdontcare"
A drastic change from her usual platinum blond, Spelling was all smiles at the event in a purple maxi skirt, denim vest and preppy white tennis shoes.
It's been a busy week for the Spelling-McDermott fam with birthday celebrations and multiple graduations. Stella celebrated turning 9-years-old with an epic unicorn-inspired confection, while her other little ones said goodbye to school for a few months.
Tori shared a personal update to her Instagram about her children's big days. "My graduates!" the proud mama wrote alongside a pic of Hattie and Finn. "Hattie officially graduated pre school! She's moving on to Kindergarten at Liam & Stella's big kid school next year! And Finn is moving on to TK and will be big man on campus at pre school! Wow time flies... So proud of my babies! Xoxo"
In March, Tori and hubby Dean McDermott welcomed their fifth child together, a son named Beau.
The longtime couple told People at the time of his birth, "We are over the moon in love with baby Beau. He is a true blessing and his brothers and sisters were overjoyed to meet him! We are all truly grateful for our big beautiful and healthy family."
Now with this new purple 'do, Tori isn't just a regular mom. She's a cool mom!