Tori Spellingis feeling cool for the summer.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star stepped out Friday afternoon to debut a major style makeover: Bright purple hair!

She attended a screening of Despicable Me 3 with four of her five children, Liam McDermott, 10, 9-year-old Stella McDermott, 5-year-old Hattie McDermott and Finn McDermott, 4, but those ombre purple locks really stole the show.

Spelling, 44, captioned a sweet photo of the family outing: "Fun start to our #familyfriday Breakfast & screening of #despicableme3 with some other fabulous mamas and their kiddos! @despicableme Best soundtrack of the summer #purplehairdontcare"

A drastic change from her usual platinum blond, Spelling was all smiles at the event in a purple maxi skirt, denim vest and preppy white tennis shoes.