Nearly six months after the untimely passing of Carrie Fisher, the cause of her death has finally been revealed.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed to E! News that Fisher passed away from sleep apnea and "other undetermined factors."

Back on December 22, 2016, Fisher went into cardiac arrest while on a plane traveling from London to Los Angeles.

The actress was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead five days later.