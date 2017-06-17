You may recognize Dylan Dreyer as the weekend weather anchor for NBC News' Weekend Today, but she's also a new mom to her son Calvin.
In fact, this Sunday's Father's Day is her very first with her family and she could not be more excited for the occasion. "I love any reason to celebrate (Brian still celebrates half birthdays), so it's really just an excuse to spoil him and do all the things he wants that day," shared the on-camera host.
On the agenda: Golfing, which just so happens to be one of the couple's favorite activities to do together. "Brian and I love our hours of golfing on the course, and I know he can't wait to teach Calvin to play so he can spend that time with him, too," gushed Dylan.
It's certainly a great excuse to spend half a day outside with your favorite people, wouldn't you say?
If the dad in your life is a fan of hitting the green, you're in luck. Just in time for Father's Day on Sunday, you can actually enter your dad for a chance to win a VIP Golf Tournament to Scotland. The trip is pretty sweet, too. It includes roundtrip airfare to Scotland, four-night hotel accommodations, two tickets to The 147th Open in Carnoustie, Scotland, a 9-hole round of golf with Dylan herself and more!
Go on, click here to enter your favorite guy in the contest and don't forget to let him know you threw his hat in the ring!
