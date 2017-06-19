This Highlighter Trick Can Help Hide Wrinkles

Is there anything highlighter can't do?
It can accentuate your cheekbones, slim your nose bridge and…camouflage wrinkles?
"Highlight can be your best friend," said veteran makeup artist Billy B, who has worked with Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Christina Aguilera. "Once you start having a little bit of texture, like crow's feet, you can use highlighter there, and that reflects the light and takes away from the texture. It's a trick that I use on the red carpet all time...with Sharon Stone."
If fine lines are years away, here's a tip that can apply to anyone: "Less is more," he advised. That goes with contour, too.
"Contour isn't a trend. It's been around forever and it will always be around," he said. "The idea is to be educated about what contour is, and it is to create the illusion of a shadow, not to create a stripe on your face."
The right colors and finish matter, according to the pro, who just recently released a makeup palette, in collaboration with Gállány Cosmetics.
"The colors that are meant for contour are mattes. Most colors that come in palettes are sheens, and you don't use a sheen for contour," he explained.
No matter your skin tone, look for a brown with a gray undertone.
"If you think of a shadow, you're going to accentuate what's already there," advised the expert. "It shouldn't be completely artificial."