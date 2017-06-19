This Highlighter Trick Can Help Hide Wrinkles

If fine lines are years away, here's a tip that can apply to anyone: "Less is more," he advised. That goes with contour, too.

"Contour isn't a trend. It's been around forever and it will always be around," he said. "The idea is to be educated about what contour is, and it is to create the illusion of a shadow, not to create a stripe on your face."

The right colors and finish matter, according to the pro, who just recently released a makeup palette, in collaboration with Gállány Cosmetics.

"The colors that are meant for contour are mattes. Most colors that come in palettes are sheens, and you don't use a sheen for contour," he explained.