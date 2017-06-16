Kerry Washington, Victoria Beckham & More Celebs Reveal Their Beauty Secrets: Watch!

Celebs are spilling their secrets!

It can be a lot of pressure to be in the spotlight, worrying about how you look 24 hours a day, seven days a week. So what do stars do to stay happy, healthy and active?

We're bringing you those details in the E! News video above! With summer almost here, celebs like Kerry Washington, Victoria Beckham and Nicole Kidman are dishing their beauty and health secrets to all of us!

From what they drink to how much they exercise, we have all the details.

Take a look at the video above to see Kerry's top makeup tip!

And see what Victoria does every morning!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

