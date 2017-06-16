Olivia Munn's Acne Trials: Cortisone Shots, Acid Peels & More

Even celebrities get pimples—Olivia Munn included.

At the ProactivMD pop-up shop in NYC, the 36-year-old actress promoted the launch of the brand's acne-fighting Essentials System while sharing her own trials with annoying blemishes.

Like everyone else in Hollywood, the Ocean's Eight star has tried cortisone shots, a steroid injection that reduces inflammation and flattens out cystic acne in as fast as a few hours.

"Actually, there a lot of actors who I know…a lot of the guys that I'll work with, they'll say, ‘You don't get the cortisone shot?' I'm like, ‘How do you know about that?'" Olivia told E! News. "The only problem is that it can sometimes collapse your skin, so you can literally get a divot in your skin."