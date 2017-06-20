One of the most important aspects of any romantic comedy is the casting. There would be no Annie Hall without Diane Keaton, no When Harry Met Sally without Meg Ryanand Billy Crystal. If My Best Friend's Wedding had chosen the wrong people to take on its central love triangle it could easily have gone from charming to petty.

"We were mostly worried about Michael," explains Bass. "This happens a lot in romantic comedies, which is that the woman is always the star and the guy is the straight man—he's a nice guy or he's not a nice guy, but he doesn't really have much to do and everybody plays off him. The challenge is to make him not only likable but interesting in his own right: Is this a guy that these two women could fight over?"

It was Roberts herself who suggested Dermot Mulroney and, as Bass tells it, everyone sparked to him immediately. The group was rounded out, of course, by Cameron Diaz and Everett. And special props should be given to director P.J. Hogan, who Bass credits with inventing that now-infamous musical interlude led by George and the Wallace family (or, as its tenderly referred to by those in the inner circle, "The crab scene"). "It was entirely his idea and it was everyone's favorite part of the movie," he raves.

The group was anchored by Julia's wacky, effervescent, totally crazy character, but it turns out that even that almost wasn't.

"People say, how could it ever be another actress besides Julia Roberts," says Bass. "The only person the other offer was for, and I'm not sure if she even knew about it, was Sandra Bullock. She's probably the only other actress in the world besides Julia who would have been fabulous for that role. They're the two best people in the world to do that, but that's how lucky I was."