And while Lydia may have come off as a bit mild-mannered during her first season, she's not having any of it when Shannon Beador steps to her after she dares compare Shannon to her mortal enemy Vicki Gunvalson. "OK, we're not going to get along, I feel like," she cuts off a stunned Shannon when her new frenemy won't even let her explain herself.

"Wow," Shannon retorts. "Your mom said I had a bright light. Maybe you should talk to her a little bit."

Lydia's response: "OK. Well, she also said you're a lost soul." Ouch. Check out the full clip above!

You can also catch this clip on Bravo's Sneak Week, a week-long event beginning Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23 available across Bravo's social and digital platforms at 12pm ET each day. The event will feature never-before-seen clips from series premiering later this year, all hosted and set up by Bravo's Shahs of Sunset stars, Reza Farahan and Mike Shouhed.