Get ready for a whole new Lydia McLaughlin!
When the returning Real Housewives of Orange County star arrives back on the scene a full four years after her first season on the series, hardly any time will pass before she finds herself thrown back into the fraught drama festering among her co-stars from last season. And if this sneak peek of the new season, exclusive to E! News, is any indication, she'll be in the thick of some drama of her own pretty darn quick, too.
And while Lydia may have come off as a bit mild-mannered during her first season, she's not having any of it when Shannon Beador steps to her after she dares compare Shannon to her mortal enemy Vicki Gunvalson. "OK, we're not going to get along, I feel like," she cuts off a stunned Shannon when her new frenemy won't even let her explain herself.
"Wow," Shannon retorts. "Your mom said I had a bright light. Maybe you should talk to her a little bit."
Lydia's response: "OK. Well, she also said you're a lost soul." Ouch. Check out the full clip above!
You can also catch this clip on Bravo's Sneak Week, a week-long event beginning Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23 available across Bravo's social and digital platforms at 12pm ET each day. The event will feature never-before-seen clips from series premiering later this year, all hosted and set up by Bravo's Shahs of Sunset stars, Reza Farahan and Mike Shouhed.
Are you looking forward to Lydia returning to RHOC? Sound off in the comments below!
The Real Housewives of Orange County returns for season 12 on Monday, July 10 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)