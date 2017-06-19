They're just as cool, the only difference is they're in your price range.

Rihanna's giving us life in this all-Dior Resort '18 runway show look (Western-inspired hat and brown croc-like clutch included) and Chopard jewels. But because you don't have the celebrity budget for a summer ensemble like this one, you're going to have to search for options elsewhere. Which is where we come in.

Check out the below dresses under $100 you probably won't stop wearing 'til snow starts falling.