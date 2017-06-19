Best Image / BACKGRID
Best Image / BACKGRID
They're just as cool, the only difference is they're in your price range.
Rihanna's giving us life in this all-Dior Resort '18 runway show look (Western-inspired hat and brown croc-like clutch included) and Chopard jewels. But because you don't have the celebrity budget for a summer ensemble like this one, you're going to have to search for options elsewhere. Which is where we come in.
Check out the below dresses under $100 you probably won't stop wearing 'til snow starts falling.
Article continues below
Pria Dress, $62
Wrap Dress, $40
Island Tie Front Dress, Was: $79, Now: $48
Article continues below
Tara Maxi Dress, Was: $96, Now: $68
Francis Mini Dress, $68
Article continues below
Kate Dress, $66
Undisclosed Dress, Was: $180, Now: $62
Article continues below
Ocean Sail Slipdress, $55
Lace Midi Dress, $55
Article continues below
Button Front Apron Dress, Was: $49, Now: $30
Article continues below
They're crazy versatile, extra cheap and extra chic.
It's a winning combination.