Under-$100 Dresses Inspired by Rihanna's Summer Wardrobe

ESC: Rihanna

Best Image / BACKGRID

They're just as cool, the only difference is they're in your price range.

Rihanna's giving us life in this all-Dior Resort '18 runway show look (Western-inspired hat and brown croc-like clutch included) and Chopard jewels. But because you don't have the celebrity budget for a summer ensemble like this one, you're going to have to search for options elsewhere. Which is where we come in.

Check out the below dresses under $100 you probably won't stop wearing 'til snow starts falling.

Shop the Look

ESC: Summer Dresses Under $100

Lioness

Summer Punch Maxi Dress, $72

ESC: Summer Dresses Under $100

Kain

Ariel Layered Gingham Gauze Dress, $98

ESC: Summer Dresses Under $100

Madewell

Bell-Sleeve Shirtdress, $80

ESC: Summer Dresses Under $100

Amuse Society

Pria Dress, $62

ESC: Summer Dresses Under $100

H&M

Wrap Dress, $40

ESC: Summer Dresses Under $100

MINKPINK

Island Tie Front Dress, Was: $79, Now: $48

ESC: Summer Dresses Under $100

Somedays Lovin

Tara Maxi Dress, Was: $96, Now: $68

ESC: Summer Dresses Under $100

Equipment

Gretchen Off-the-Shoulder Striped Cotton-Broadcloth Mini Dress, $99

ESC: Summer Dresses Under $100

By the Way

Francis Mini Dress, $68

ESC: Summer Dresses Under $100

Motel

Kate Dress, $66

ESC: Summer Dresses Under $100

Finders Keepers

Undisclosed Dress, Was: $180, Now: $62

ESC: Summer Dresses Under $100

Topshop

Stripe Bardot Shirt Dress, $90

ESC: Summer Dresses Under $100

Billabong

Ocean Sail Slipdress, $55

ESC: Summer Dresses Under $100

Zara

Off-the-Shoulder Dress, $50

ESC: Summer Dresses Under $100

Soprano

Lace Midi Dress, $55

ESC: Summer Dresses Under $100

Love, Fire

Eyelet Off the Shoulder Dress, $45

ESC: Summer Dresses Under $100

Lush

Button Front Apron Dress, Was: $49, Now: $30

ESC: Summer Dresses Under $100

Forever 21

Contemporary Striped Maxi Dress, $23

They're crazy versatile, extra cheap and extra chic.

It's a winning combination.

