5 Things to Know About Drew Barrymore's Boyfriend David Hutchinson

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Drew Barrymore has a new love interest!
Almost a year after filing for divorce from her ex-husband, Will Kopelman, E! News can confirm the 42-year-old actress is dating businessman David Hutchinson.
The new couple first made headlines earlier this week when she mysteriously tagged him in an Instagram photo with one of her friends, giving him photo-taking credit.
The pic comes after the pair reportedly took a trip to Palm Springs for a wedding last weekend where they were also spotted eating at Cheeky's restaurant, according to PageSix.
So who is David Hutchinson? Let us fill you in on the basics...
1. He's Irish: Hutchinson is an Irishman raised in Bedfordshire, England. He studied at the University of Durham.
2. He Now Lives in New York City: Barrymore's new beau is now an NYC resident, which is perfect considering that's also where the actress resides.
3. He Was Previously Married: We can confirm Hutchinson was previously married to esteemed producer Jerry Bruckheimer's daughter, Alexandra Balahoutis, and they are recently divorced.
4. They Work Together: Hutchinson is the Senior Vice President of Maesa—the company that makes the actress' Flower Beauty products. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has 15 years of experience spanning global production innovation, operational marketing and general management. Before Maesa, he worked for L'Oreal Paris.
5. They've Been Together for at Least a Month: The couple was spotted in NYC on May 17, "holding hands" and "having a lively conversation," according to Us Weekly.
We can't wait to see how this new romance continues to blossom!