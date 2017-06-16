5 Things to Know About Drew Barrymore's Boyfriend David Hutchinson

Drew Barrymore has a new love interest!

Almost a year after filing for divorce from her ex-husband, Will Kopelman, E! News can confirm the 42-year-old actress is dating businessman David Hutchinson.

The new couple first made headlines earlier this week when she mysteriously tagged him in an Instagram photo with one of her friends, giving him photo-taking credit.

The pic comes after the pair reportedly took a trip to Palm Springs for a wedding last weekend where they were also spotted eating at Cheeky's restaurant, according to PageSix.

So who is David Hutchinson? Let us fill you in on the basics...