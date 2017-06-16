What are friends for if not to help you celebrate your birthday?

That's exactly what former co-stars and longtime pals Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston did together Thursday night in honor of Cox's 53rd birthday. The ladies commemorated the actress' special day with dinner at Los Angeles' acclaimed Chateau Marmont.

Gal pals Jennifer Meyer, Sara Foster and Molly McNearney were also in attendance along with Aniston's hubby, Justin Theroux, and fellow star Jason Bateman.