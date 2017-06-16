It's finally here! Rough Night premieres in theaters tonight, and we absolutely can't wait.
Not only are we stoked to see five badass ladies—Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer and Zoë Kravitz—come together in what's bound to be a hilarious flick about a wild bachelorette party, we also can't help but mention that the premiere comes at the perfect time.
We don't know about you, but every time we hop on our Instagram or Snapchat feeds lately, someone is having a wild bachelorette party somewhere.
The influx of bachelorette hashtags and matching "Bride Tribe" garments alongside the film's release got us thinking about all the celebs who've given us a peek into their own "fling before the ring."
Stars like Chrissy Teigen, Julianne Hough and Sofia Vergara are just a few of the ladies who've shared a couple photos from their bachelorette parties in the past. From partying in Miami to relaxing on the beach in Mexico, let's just say the ladies really know how to do it.
So in honor of Rough Night coming out (and you having to scroll through photos of so-and-so's #FinalFiesta), here are 19 star-studded bachelorette parties throughout the years...
The High School Musical star flew to Miami where she met up with friends and former co-star Vanessa Hudgens for a weekend of fun before marrying actor Christopher French.
The TV personality had a relaxing and "healthy" bachelorette party in Mexico before marrying Grammy-winning singer John Legend.
The Modern Family star kept it low-key while celebrating her bachelorette party before marrying actor Joe Manganiello.
The Real Housewives of New York star met friends in Miami where she partied all night with Miami housewives and her former co-star Jill Zarin.
The Laguna Beach star headed to Cabo San Lucas with friends while relaxing on the beach.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star stayed in her hometown where she and her friends partied at Compound Nightclub for a night of festivities.
The Pitch Perfect star had a joint bachelorette and bachelor party with husband and co-star Skylar Astin.
Similar to Camp, the "Take My Breath Away" singer threw a co-ed bachelor and bachelorette party with husband Eric Johnson at the rooftop of the Eveleigh restaurant in Los Angeles.
Joined by her sister Paris Hilton and friends, Nicky jetted off to Miami where the group partied at the 1 Hotel and Homes in South Beach.
The Pretty Little Liars actress brought her friends and co-stars Ashley Benson and Shay Mitchell on a week-long European bachelorette vacation.
The Dancing with the Stars judge spent her bachelorette party in a tropical beach location with a dozen of her closest friends, including Nina Dobrev.
The Grammy-winning singer brought friends to party in Las Vegas at the Encore Beach Club in the Wynn Hotel.
The supermodel headed to the Maldives with friends while showing off her killer body at the Club Med Resort & Villas.
The Sopranos star jetted off to Sin City with close friends to party at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.
The Orange is the New Black star joined 13 of her closest friends in Miami for a wild night at the E11EVEN Nightclub.
The supermodel and wife of Adam Levine celebrated her bachelorette party in Miami with a big group of her closest gal-pals.
Model and wife of comedian Kevin Hart brought her girlfriends to the Dominican Republic for a bachelorette weekend where they all donned matching red bathing suits.
The Dancing with the Stars pro jetted off to Vegas, joining her girlfriends and guy friends along the way. The group went VIP to Jennifer Lopez's show while bumping into A-lister Nicole Kidman.
The Real World star headed to the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya where she met up with girlfriends before tying the knot.
