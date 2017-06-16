It's finally here! Rough Night premieres in theaters tonight, and we absolutely can't wait.

Not only are we stoked to see five badass ladies—Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer and Zoë Kravitz—come together in what's bound to be a hilarious flick about a wild bachelorette party, we also can't help but mention that the premiere comes at the perfect time.

We don't know about you, but every time we hop on our Instagram or Snapchat feeds lately, someone is having a wild bachelorette party somewhere.

The influx of bachelorette hashtags and matching "Bride Tribe" garments alongside the film's release got us thinking about all the celebs who've given us a peek into their own "fling before the ring."