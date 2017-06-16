Mark Wahlberg is trying to play it as cool as he can when it comes to watching his kids grow up before his very eyes.

The actor stopped by The Graham Norton Show this week and opened up about dealing with the next phase in his teenage daughter's life: dating.

The popular Brit show host asked about a recent incident in which Wahlberg found himself completely caught off guard by his daughter's new beau.

"The kid—she had one that was not a nice boy and it was innocent enough—but I was like, ‘I wanna meet this kid.'"