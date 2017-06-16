Mark Wahlberg is trying to play it as cool as he can when it comes to watching his kids grow up before his very eyes.
The actor stopped by The Graham Norton Show this week and opened up about dealing with the next phase in his teenage daughter's life: dating.
The popular Brit show host asked about a recent incident in which Wahlberg found himself completely caught off guard by his daughter's new beau.
"The kid—she had one that was not a nice boy and it was innocent enough—but I was like, ‘I wanna meet this kid.'"
Wahlberg continued his story while Sienna Miller listened on the couch beside him.
"I wanna meet him and then you can hang out with him in a safe environment and she was like, ‘What's a safe environment, dad?'"
He jokingly added, "Everything is the attitude."
Wahlberg then explained how the unexpected took place upon meeting his daughter's date.
"So all of a sudden this kid comes over and he one-ups me…he brings his mom! The genius thing is he was so sweet and [my daughter] is like steamrolling me all the time and he's seeing it, like she's being rude to me and she's being mean to me and she's like if you're not nice to him, he may not wanna be around you."
The thing of it is, Wahlberg explained, the boy in question was actually "a keeper" and "really nice."
"I'm like, okay, the perfect scenario is to find one boy that she's with forever but I don't know if she can hold him down!," he joked.
And now that the dating story is out of the bag, we're fairly certain Wahlberg is going to have some explaining to do when he heads home from doing press in England. Just in time for Father's Day!