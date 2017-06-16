We're guessing he's never seen Jaws. Or any other movie with a shark in it.
As part of Discovery Channel's fan-favorite Shark Week, one of summer TV's most highly anticipated events, Michael Phelps is set to take on his greatest competitor ever: a great white shark.
No, we're not kidding. Yes, our DVR just set itself to record this must-see TV event.
The 23-time Olympic gold medalist will race the shark on Sunday, July 23, with Discovery Channel titling the special event, Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White.
Getty Images
"They are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet: Sharks," Discovery Channel said in a press release announcing the special. "He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps. 39 world records. 23 Olympic golds. But he has one competition left to win. An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. The world's most decorated athlete takes on the ocean's most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark – the race is on!"
Phelps, 31, is the most-decorated Olympian of all-time, so if anyone would be able to beat a shark, it's gotta be him, right?!
In addition to his race against a great white, Phelps will also take part in Shark School With Michael Phelps on July 30, Shark Week's closing night, where he will join Doc Gruber and Tristan Guttridge of the Bimini Shark Lab to get a crash course on everything "shark."
Hm...maybe he should be taking this source before the race?
Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White airs Sunday, July 23 at 8 p.m. on Discovery Channel.