We're guessing he's never seen Jaws. Or any other movie with a shark in it.

As part of Discovery Channel's fan-favorite Shark Week, one of summer TV's most highly anticipated events, Michael Phelps is set to take on his greatest competitor ever: a great white shark.

No, we're not kidding. Yes, our DVR just set itself to record this must-see TV event.

The 23-time Olympic gold medalist will race the shark on Sunday, July 23, with Discovery Channel titling the special event, Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White.