"I'm gonna cry."
Lisa Vanderpump sits down for a reading with Tyler Henry on Wednesday's Hollywood Medium. On the episode, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is connected to her late grandmother, who she's been trying to communicate with over the past 10 years since her death.
"She acknowledges that she was waiting for you before we even got here today," Tyler tells Lisa in the clip above. "And she acknowledges that she knows she's been talked to, asked to be around, like come through. There's a whole feeling of like, I was with you before you came today."
Lisa then asks Tyler, "Where is she? She's been dead at least 10 years and I've been calling for her."
Tyler explains to Lisa that when her grandma comes through, it's more of a "personal" connection.
"It's like, if she's gonna communicate to you, you're just gonna know or feel what she would've done. And that's more of the way that she seems to connect."
Tyler tells Lisa, "I think you knew how your grandmother viewed you in life and her personalities, so you know no doubt that she would've been proud of everything you went on to do."
After hearing this, Lisa breaks down in tears and thanks Tyler. She then explains that "life is so short" and it was "comforting" to learn that her grandma is still connected to her.
