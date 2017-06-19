"I'm gonna cry."

Lisa Vanderpump sits down for a reading with Tyler Henry on Wednesday's Hollywood Medium. On the episode, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is connected to her late grandmother, who she's been trying to communicate with over the past 10 years since her death.

"She acknowledges that she was waiting for you before we even got here today," Tyler tells Lisa in the clip above. "And she acknowledges that she knows she's been talked to, asked to be around, like come through. There's a whole feeling of like, I was with you before you came today."

Lisa then asks Tyler, "Where is she? She's been dead at least 10 years and I've been calling for her."