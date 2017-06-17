Getty Images
The 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards are on their way!
With just a day until Toronto's big musical event of the weekend, we're here to answer all of your burning questions about the show, the nominees, the performances and more. The MMVAs is an annual ceremony held in Toronto to honor the year's best music videos. Notable "Video of the Year" past winners include "Gotta Be Somebody" by Nickelback, "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen and last year's "Hotline Bling" by Drake.
This year marks the 27th show in the ceremony's history after launching in 1990. Here's a breakdown of what's in store for 2017:
1. Who's Running the Show?
There can't be a show without a ringleader—or two! This year, Joe Jonas and Alessia Cara will keep everything running smoothly. Of course, you know the former Jonas Brother as a part of this year's nominated group, DNCE. As for Cara, you haven't been able to get her hit track, "Stay" out of your head all spring.
In addition to the two hosts, the lineup of award presenters includes 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn, WWE champ Nikki Bella, Victoria's Secret Angel Martha Hunt and Pretty Little Liars' Shay Mitchell.
2. Who Can Win?
There are dozens of stars nominated for awards this year, including Shawn Mendes, who's up for the coveted "Video of the Year" for "Mercy." Additional nominees include Katy Perry, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, Ed Sheeran and Future for "International Artist of the Year" as well as Iggy Azalea and Lady Gaga for "Most Buzzworthy International Artist or Group." Justin Bieber, Drake, Cara, The Weeknd and Mendes are all up for "Most Buzzworthy Canadian Artist."
As for "International Duo or Group of the Year," DNCE, Imagine Dragons, Migos, The Chainsmokersand Twenty One Pilots have all been nominated.
3. Will There Be Live Music?
Of course! it wouldn't be a music award show without some live entertainment. The slated performer's for this year's ceremony include Lorde, Imagine Dragons, Iggy Azalea, DNCE, Julia Michaels, Jazz Cartier, Niall Horan, Post Malone, Arkells and a newly solo Camila Cabello.
4. You Have a Say!
While you wait for the winning names to be called, you can vote for your fan fave artist, international artist or group, video and Much creator by clicking here.
5. Where Can I Watch the Show?
If you're in Canada, the show broadcasts live on television. However, if you're in the states, you can get a front row seat to all of the festivities by watching a live stream here. The red carpet begins at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, followed by the show at 9 p.m. ET.