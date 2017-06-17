iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards 2017: 5 Things You Need to Know

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Bill Cosby

Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Case Judge Declares Mistrial

ESC: Mandy Moore

Saturday Savings: Mandy Moore's Stunning Slip Dress Is 40% Off

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shawn Mendes, Lorde, Joe Jonas, Much Music

Getty Images

The 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards are on their way!

With just a day until Toronto's big musical event of the weekend, we're here to answer all of your burning questions about the show, the nominees, the performances and more. The MMVAs is an annual ceremony held in Toronto to honor the year's best music videos. Notable "Video of the Year" past winners include "Gotta Be Somebody" by Nickelback, "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen and last year's "Hotline Bling" by Drake

This year marks the 27th show in the ceremony's history after launching in 1990. Here's a breakdown of what's in store for 2017:

Photos

iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards 2016 Red Carpet Arrivals

1. Who's Running the Show?

There can't be a show without a ringleader—or two! This year, Joe Jonas and Alessia Cara will keep everything running smoothly. Of course, you know the former Jonas Brother as a part of this year's nominated group, DNCE.  As for Cara, you haven't been able to get her hit track, "Stay" out of your head all spring. 

In addition to the two hosts, the lineup of award presenters includes 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn, WWE champ Nikki Bella, Victoria's Secret Angel Martha Hunt and Pretty Little Liars' Shay Mitchell

2. Who Can Win?

There are dozens of stars nominated for awards this year, including Shawn Mendes, who's up for the coveted "Video of the Year" for "Mercy." Additional nominees include Katy Perry, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, Ed Sheeran and Future for "International Artist of the Year" as well as Iggy Azalea and Lady Gaga for "Most Buzzworthy International Artist or Group." Justin Bieber, Drake, Cara, The Weeknd and Mendes are all up for "Most Buzzworthy Canadian Artist." 

As for "International Duo or Group of the Year," DNCEImagine DragonsMigosThe Chainsmokersand Twenty One Pilots have all been nominated. 

3. Will There Be Live Music? 

Of course! it wouldn't be a music award show without some live entertainment. The slated performer's for this year's ceremony include LordeImagine DragonsIggy AzaleaDNCEJulia MichaelsJazz CartierNiall HoranPost MaloneArkells and a newly solo Camila Cabello

Read

iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards 2016: 5 Things You Need to Know

4. You Have a Say!

While you wait for the winning names to be called, you can vote for your fan fave artist, international artist or group, video and Much creator by clicking here

5. Where Can I Watch the Show? 

If you're in Canada, the show broadcasts live on television. However, if you're in the states, you can get a front row seat to all of the festivities by watching a live stream here. The red carpet begins at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, followed by the show at 9 p.m. ET.

TAGS/ Awards , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.