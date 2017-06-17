The 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards are on their way!

With just a day until Toronto's big musical event of the weekend, we're here to answer all of your burning questions about the show, the nominees, the performances and more. The MMVAs is an annual ceremony held in Toronto to honor the year's best music videos. Notable "Video of the Year" past winners include "Gotta Be Somebody" by Nickelback, "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen and last year's "Hotline Bling" by Drake.

This year marks the 27th show in the ceremony's history after launching in 1990. Here's a breakdown of what's in store for 2017: