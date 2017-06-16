Inside Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Date Night at the Movies

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd aren't your average Hollywood couple.
Sure, the pop star loves dressing up and stepping out with her boyfriend for a glitzy night out on the town, but what SelGo and the hip-hop artist really enjoy is a low-key movie night for two. The couple was photographed Thursday evening leaving a movie theater at The Grove shopping complex in Los Angeles. Both Selena and The Weeknd dressed casually in coordinating sweatsuits as they attempted to go incognito.
So why is it common for this A-list pair to skip the red carpet in favor of a flick? A source close to the lovebirds describes it as their "favorite date night."
"They are a super chill couple and enjoy [movie nights] the best," an insider tells E! News. (In March, Gomez and her man rented out the VIP section of a Toronto theater to see Get Out.)
And now five months after Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, were first photographed kissing, their relationship is stronger than ever. We're told everything is "perfect" between the duo and they "couldn't be happier."
Selena and the "Party Monster" singer also have the support of their creative teams, who think they are a "great match and a good couple not only for each other but also for business and music opportunities together later on," according to the source. Could this mean a musical collaboration is in the works? Only time will tell!
"They inspire each other," our source explains. "Both of them are huge stars so they never compete for the light."
Just last month, a source told E! News the "Bad Liar" songstress is "head over heels in love" with her boyfriend and their relationship is "very mature."
As for what's up next for the lovebirds, The Weeknd is scheduled to perform at a few music festivals this summer before he resumes his global tour in September. It's safe to say Selena will be right by his side, as she recently opened up to SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up about life on the road with The Weeknd.
"I love being supportive. I love just being there and having someone's back. It feels good," she admitted. "I haven't had that feeling in a while."