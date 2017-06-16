Inside Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Date Night at the Movies

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd aren't your average Hollywood couple.

Sure, the pop star loves dressing up and stepping out with her boyfriend for a glitzy night out on the town, but what SelGo and the hip-hop artist really enjoy is a low-key movie night for two. The couple was photographed Thursday evening leaving a movie theater at The Grove shopping complex in Los Angeles. Both Selena and The Weeknd dressed casually in coordinating sweatsuits as they attempted to go incognito.

So why is it common for this A-list pair to skip the red carpet in favor of a flick? A source close to the lovebirds describes it as their "favorite date night."

"They are a super chill couple and enjoy [movie nights] the best," an insider tells E! News. (In March, Gomez and her man rented out the VIP section of a Toronto theater to see Get Out.)