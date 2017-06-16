Kim Kardashian has always said she was a daddy's girl, and now she's dropped some new merchandise to prove it!

Just in time for Father's Day, the reality star released a whole new line of "Daddy's Girl" Kimoji merch that's entirely dedicated to dads, zaddys and daughters everywhere.

The line features everything from iPhone cases to t-shirts to a key chain complete with a photo of "Little Keeks" and even a snazzy, gold "Daddy Money Fidget Spinner." Our personal favorite, however, happens to be the hat that reads "Zaddy" because...duh.