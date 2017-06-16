Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Katy Perry's resume already includes "The Most Followed Person on Twitter," and now she can add a bit more to that...
Yes, the 32-year-old pop superstar just became the first person to hit 100 million followers on Twitter, shooting her to the No.1 spot of the social media platform's list of most-followed people.
Twitter shared a post to honor Katy, using the title of her forthcoming album, writing, "Today, we #WITNESS history. Congratulations @katyperry, the first to reach 100 million followers! #LoveKaty."
Twitter also shared a video of some of Katy's top tweets over the years, beginning with her very first in February of 2009.
Katy followed up with a tweet of her own, writing, "Thank you, @Twitter, for always giving me an opportunity to have a voice! #LoveKaty."
Meanwhile, Katy's rise (pun intended) to the top of Twitter comes after several big transformations in her life.
She made a massive change to her appearance—which was ironically inspired by her desire to distance herself from the larger-than-life persona that made her famous— and she's let the world into her private life more than ever. Not only did partake in a 96-hour livestream event, taking her fans and followers behind closed doors with her, she also penned a revealing profile for the New York Times.
"I used to be scared of intimacy, I used to use my sexualization as attention, I used to over sexualize myself because that was the only way I knew how," she revealed about her prior persona as the "old Katy Perry."
She continued, "I didn't kill her, because I love her, and she is exactly what I had to do then. And I'm not a con artist, I didn't con people, like, that was just me. And this is me now."
And no matter the scrutiny she may face from the public, Katy still believes in her new chapter.
"It's a departure, and it's a necessary evolution that I have to take."