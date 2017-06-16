He's baaack!
Kim Kardashian took to Snapchat today to share a hilarious message from longtime family friend (and Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan favorite) Todd Kraines! yes, the real Todd Kraines, not Scott Disick's infamous prankster alter ego.
"You guys, I'm with the Todd Kraines and he said we have to stop," Kim says in the Snapchat, referencing Scott's hilarious, high-pitched "Auntie, Kris! It's me! It's Todd Kraines!" moment from Keeping Up With the Kardashians in which he pranked Kris Jenner.
"You gotta stop!" Todd pleads to the camera with a laugh. "Please stop! Please!"
We have to believe that Todd is only half kidding though with his plea because he does imitate Scott's hysterical scene by saying, "It's me! It's Todd Kraines!" to the camera. LOL!
Since Scott's infamous prank, Todd most recently popped up on KUWTK in June 2016 when the whole family goes on a ski trip to Vail. In the episode, Scott and Todd finally meet for the first time after all these years.
"You know a long time ago when we started prank calling Kris with the whole Todd Kraines thing, I never even knew who the person was and then it became an ongoing joke," Scott says. "But I never actually thought I would go on a ski trip with him."
Gotta love, Todd!