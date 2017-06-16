Jada Pinkett Smith is not happy with the way her relationship to Tupac Shakur is depicted in the new biopic about the late iconic rapper, All Eyez on Me.

The two were close friends while attending high school at the Baltimore School for the Arts. The rapper was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in 1996. He was 25. Demetrius Shipp Jr. plays the rapper in the All Eyez on Me film, while The Vampire Diaries' Kat Graham plays Jada. The movie was released Friday on would have been Tupac's 46th birthday.

"Forgive me... my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth," Jada tweeted Friday. "The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful."

"To @KatGraham and @Dshippjr this is no fault of yours. Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles," she said. "You both did a beautiful job with what you were given. Thank you both."