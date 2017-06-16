Jessica Biel Introduces Her Killer New Role in The Sinner

You've never seen Jessica Biel quite like this before.

When the actress makes her long-awaited return to TV in USA's upcoming limited series The Sinner, the former 7th Heaven star will be taking a trip to the dark side. And we mean "happy wife and mother who randomly and brutally stabs a man to death and doesn't know why" dark.

Meet Cora Tannetti, the aforementioned happy wife and mother who commits a heinous act during a family trip to the beach and has no idea why. "Cora initially is seemingly very normal. She has a family, has a son. She's doing well at her job. it seems like a pretty normal life," Biel says of the character in this sneak peek of the new series, exclusive to E! News. "We start to sense that there's unrest there. There's something that she's maybe battling with, internally."