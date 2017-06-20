Things are about to get wild!

E! News recently sat down with Famously Single cast mates Dorothy Wang, Chad Johnson and Ronnie Magro-Ortiz to get some scoop on the upcoming season season of the E! series.

"You got a bunch of famous people put into a house and we're all trying to figure out why we're single. It's a fun time," Chad dished. "It's going to be pretty funny."

Dorothy added, "I think the show is interesting because it takes recognizable faces and characters and TV personalities that you've maybe watched before and it puts us all in a really fish out of water type of experience. You kind of get to see us go through a lot of self development and self realization and also go through these exercises and these dating challenges that they put us on."