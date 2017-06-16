One of the most popular interview videos on YouTube is a mock one Sacha Baron Cohen's Ali G character did in 2001 with Victoria Beckham and David Beckham for a charity fundraiser and the main reason for that is that she cannot stop smiling and laughing.

Because Posh Spice rarely does, at least when photographed in public. And she knows people know. And she gives zero you-know-whats.

"David and I have a lot of fun together," she told Vogue Netherlands in an recent interview, about her husband of almost 18 years and father to their four kids. "If I really was as miserable as I look in some of those paparazzi pictures, my children wouldn't be as happy as they are. And I certainly wouldn't be married anymore."

And the Spice Girls singer and fashion designer also knows people make fun of her for not smiling, and she makes fun of herself for it. Because, as evidenced in her Ali G interview, Victoria has a wicked sense of humor.