Here's Why Leonardo DiCaprio Surrendered an Oscar to the Government

Leonardo DiCaprio had to give up an Oscar recently...but worry not! It wasn't the Best Actor trophy he won for The Revenant.

A few years ago, the actor was gifted Marlon Brando's statuette by The Wolf of Wall Street production company Red Granite as a means of celebrating the film's wrap.

However, similar to the DiCaprio's character in the film, Red Granite is allegedly tangled up in its own money-laundering scheme, which has lead to an investigation by the Department of Justice as well as a new government filing by the U.S. Attorney's Office's Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section.

According to Deadline, the filing states that funding for Red Granite films—such as Dumb and Dumber To and Daddy's Home—allegedly came from stolen Malaysian funds. The filing also claims that some of the artwork Red Granite gifted to DiCaprio (including the Oscar) was purchased with the alleged embezzled money.