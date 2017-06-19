Dorothy Wang is very happy she decided to rehab her relationship skills on the new season of E!'s Famously Single.

"Do I think the show worked for me? Yes, I think that the show worked for me," the #RichKids of Beverly Hills star tells E! News. "The show, people go on it for different reasons: people go on it o find love, some people go on it to help their dating habits and some people go on it to learn about themselves and to figure out what they want. Definitely the show has helped me."