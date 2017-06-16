Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana Face Off in Divorce Court

It's the beginning of the end.

Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana appeared in the Royal Courts of Justice in London Thursday to begin their divorce proceedings. The 51-year-old "That's the Way Love Goes" singer left with her assistant and her legal team and looked to be "in great spirits," an onlooker says. The 42-year-old Qatari businessman, meanwhile, exited without an entourage and appeared "somber."

Janet and Wissam married in 2012, and five years later, they welcomed a son, Eissa Al Mana. Three months after Eissa's birth, Janet's rep told E! News the couple had decided to call it quits.

A source tells E! News the pop star has "been under stress" since her springtime split. One of the main reasons they broke up is that she disagreed with how Wissam "wanted to raise their child." Luckily, "She has the support of her family and has a crazy good legal team behind her."