The statement continued to reveal that production on the fourth season will resume, with new policies in place to ensure the "safety and security" of everyone involved in filming. "Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show's policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants."

The internal investigation was launched after a sexual encounter between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios on the first day of production lead two producers to file the misconduct complaints, questioning whether Corinne was able to give consent. Multiple sources told E! News neither producer was present for the incident and hadn't watched footage of the encounter before filling their complaints.

Reality Steve first reported that the investigation had concluded.

On Sunday, June 11, Warner Bros. confirmed to E! News production had been halted due to allegations of misconduct, with a source later confirming to us two producers had filed the internal complaints.

"We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico," a rep for Warner Bros. said in a statement. "We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."