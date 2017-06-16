North West Rings in Her 4th Birthday With Her Famous Family at Ruby's Diner

by Samantha Schnurr

North West, 4th Birthday

Khloe Kardashain/Snapchat

How lucky can one birthday girl be?

As she officially turned 4 years old on Thursday, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's only daughter North West celebrated in style with her famous family in tow. 

There was no mistaking whose special day it was—North's mogul mom and rapper dad had the house decorated with a balloon arch reading, "Happy Birthday North," along with two giant bundles of mermaid-inspired balloons. Last year, North and her cousin Penelope Disick celebrated their birthdays with a joint mermaid-themed party, so clearly this little lady has a penchant for the legendary sea creatures. 

Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

Kim Kardashian, North West's 4th Birthday, Ruby's Diner

daddy-juliano/X17online.com

Soon, it was time to head out to a soirée fit for a celebrity kid. This year that included a trip to Ruby's Diner in California. Kim, Kanye, little brother Saint West, grandma Kris Jenner and aunts Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were all there to partake in the laid-back fun.

Kim and Kylie even coordinated in tank tops, though Kylie layered with a cut-off sweatshirt to complete her cool and casual ensemble.

Kim Kardashian Celebrates North West's 4th Birthday With Heartwarming Video

Kylie Jenner

Snapchat

Meanwhile, Kris sported a button-down shirt and breezy wide-legged striped pants for the occasion. The matriarch's beau Corey Gamble was also in attendance.

According to a source, the birthday girl looked happy with the casual celebration. 

Of course, no birthday would be complete without some presents. It appears Kim and Kanye gifted their daughter with two creme-colored Pomeranians.

Aunt Kourtney snapped a photo of the pups for social media, but we wish she had also captured the moment North met the newest furry members of her family. 

Kris Jenner, North West's 4th Birthday, Ruby's Diner

daddy-juliano/X17online.com

"Happy birthday to our beautiful, funny, smart little love bug, North," Kris gushed on social media.

"You bring so much light to our lives and I am blessed beyond words to have you as my granddaughter. It brings me so much joy to watch you grow up to be sweet and kind and loving... I love you so much my precious angel girl."

Happy Birthday North!

