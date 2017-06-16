How lucky can one birthday girl be?

As she officially turned 4 years old on Thursday, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's only daughter North West celebrated in style with her famous family in tow.

There was no mistaking whose special day it was—North's mogul mom and rapper dad had the house decorated with a balloon arch reading, "Happy Birthday North," along with two giant bundles of mermaid-inspired balloons. Last year, North and her cousin Penelope Disick celebrated their birthdays with a joint mermaid-themed party, so clearly this little lady has a penchant for the legendary sea creatures.