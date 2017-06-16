Queen Mary's reign has come to an end.

After four seasons, Reign aired its series finale on The CW on Friday night, bringing Mary's (Adelaide Kane) story to an end. We'd say spoiler alert, but, like, read a history book once in a while, kids!

As expected, and has it happened in real-life, Reign's finale ended just how Mary's life did: she was beheaded in 1587, with the show staging a 21 year time-jump in the final moments. And insanely enough, Mary and her cousin Queen Elizabeth (Rachel Karsten) never came face-to-face, despite Mary becoming Elizabeth's prisoner.