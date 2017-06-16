Tom Hardy is doing his best to help victims in need after the Grenfell Tower fire.

The 39-year-old actor started a JustGiving fundraising page to raise awareness and money for residents, families and children affected by the tragedy, which has so far killed 30 and left 24 injured.

"It is impossible to be unaffected by the harrowing, unnecessary loss of life, injury, sorrow and the continuing desperate and disturbing situation facing those that were residents of Grenfell Tower, Latimer Road West London," he wrote on the page. "It is impossible not to feel deep, profound shock and just stand by and not make the effort to help those who are innocent victims of a seemingly gross negligence."