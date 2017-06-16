Joel Ryan/Invision/A
Joel Ryan/Invision/A
Tom Hardy is doing his best to help victims in need after the Grenfell Tower fire.
The 39-year-old actor started a JustGiving fundraising page to raise awareness and money for residents, families and children affected by the tragedy, which has so far killed 30 and left 24 injured.
"It is impossible to be unaffected by the harrowing, unnecessary loss of life, injury, sorrow and the continuing desperate and disturbing situation facing those that were residents of Grenfell Tower, Latimer Road West London," he wrote on the page. "It is impossible not to feel deep, profound shock and just stand by and not make the effort to help those who are innocent victims of a seemingly gross negligence."
Hardy puts the blame on those responsible for providing safe public housing for U.K. residents and asks for a "dramatic change."
"All of the people who lived in Grenfell Tower and survived have lost their homes and are displaced with uncertainty and suffering," he wrote. "Many traumatized are still in hospitals throughout the capital recovering from this tragedy. Many are in a critical condition. And many men, women, and children have lost their lives as a direct result of this gross negligence."
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Hardy continued, "This disaster feels like it could have been undoubtedly avoided. It is unacceptable in this day and age that men, women, and children are not safe in their homes - homes that are provided by public/social housing...It is shameful."
He shared his love, thoughts and prayers with the victims of the fire and his hopes that responsibility falls on those "found guilty for the gross and criminal negligence."
"In the meantime, there are families and children in crisis that desperately need our help and support," he concluded. "Please will you help them in any way you can. Every little helps."
So far, Hardy has raised over $20,000.
British Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered a full public inquiry into the disaster, demanding that the "terrible tragedy" be "properly investigated".