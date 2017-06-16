There is no love lost between Sam Taylor-Johnson, who helmed the Fifty Shades of Grey film, and E.L. James, who penned the book and created the franchise.

The director did not direct this year's sequel, Fifty Shades Darker. In recent interviews, recalled her and James' friction over the original film.

"Two different creative visions," Taylor-Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter in comments posted Friday. "Her vision versus mine, and they were polar opposite. Every scene was fought over. It was tough. It was like wading uphill through sticky tar. Her thing was, 'This is what the fans expect.' I'd be like, 'Well, let's try and hit those marks but create a new universe at the same time.' "

James, whose real name is Erika Mitchell, has not commented.

"There was a tentative plan that I would be involved with the following two," Taylor-Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter. "[But the studio] wanted to see how the first one went before any discussion. It went well in terms of box office. But less well with my relationship with Erika."