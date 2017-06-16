Botched docs Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow want to get each other on the operating table!

"I'd love to do laser hair removal on Dr. Paul Nassif," Terry told E! News yesterday while promoting the return of Botched this Sunday at 9 p.m.. "But I don't think they make a machine strong enough or effective enough to do any dent in that." LOL!

So what medical procedure would Paul like to do to Terry in return? The answer may surprise you!