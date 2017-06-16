Social media star turned model, actor and Hailey Baldwin's new boyfriendCameron Dallas just broke down his beauty regime—and it's way simpler than you imagined. Kind of.
The 22-year-old Vine sensation was the latest to be shot in famed photographer Mario Testino's Towel Series, a collection of photos in which celebrities and influencers are one-step away from baring it all. The subjects run the gamut, from Kristen Stewart to Gigi Hadid to Naomi Campbell.
In a follow-up video called "Under the Towel," Cameron proves he's got jokes, too, breaking down his "basic" beauty routine, while the cameras show there's a little more to it than he's describing.
"For me, I like to feel great. I like to look great. When it comes to my beauty regime, I like to keep it just simple," says the Chasing Cameron star. The mass collection of skin serums and creams indicate otherwise. "Yo, where's my jade roller!" he then yells off-camera.
Like with his YouTube videos, we're supposed to watch and laugh, but there are a few profound lessons we can learn from Cameron's seemingly high-maintenance routine.
For instance, that jade roller he uses across his face is an ancient Chinese skin-care tool that helps alleviate under-eye circles and depuff the face. Jade is said to have cooling properties, while using the roller is like getting a lymphatic massage. Not to mention, it dates back to at least the 7th century. Still, high-fashion models are known to use it today.
Then, there are his ice-water face dunks. "Getting ready shouldn't really take all morning, just kind of a splash of water on your face," he notes, as he drops his head in freezing water 99, err, 100 times. Cold water naturally depuffs your face and constricts your pores.
Of course, the model knows it's important to exfoliate dead skin, so your face can regenerate new layers and glow, which is why he's a fan of using a Clarisonic brush.
Along with celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow and Emma Watson, Cameron is also behind the latest beauty craze: natural ingredients. "If you can't eat it, don't put it on your face," he says. "I'm really big on using products that don't have anything harmful to the environment—you know, methane and just fumes from gas and things like that."
Finally, there is the wise words his dad (or someone else) told him: "Moisture is the essence of wetness, and wetness is the essence of beauty." OK, that sounds really obscure, but he is right—keeping your skin hydrated will help slow down the aging process.
Who would've thought such a young man would be so thoughtful about skin care. Then again, that glow of his? That's why people like him.