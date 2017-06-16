Social media star turned model, actor and Hailey Baldwin's new boyfriend Cameron Dallas just broke down his beauty regime—and it's way simpler than you imagined. Kind of.

The 22-year-old Vine sensation was the latest to be shot in famed photographer Mario Testino's Towel Series, a collection of photos in which celebrities and influencers are one-step away from baring it all. The subjects run the gamut, from Kristen Stewart to Gigi Hadid to Naomi Campbell.

In a follow-up video called "Under the Towel," Cameron proves he's got jokes, too, breaking down his "basic" beauty routine, while the cameras show there's a little more to it than he's describing.