Luis Fonsi says he does not blame Justin Bieber for not knowing the lyrics to their collaboration of "Despacito."

In April, the Puerto Rican singer released a remix of his and rapper Daddy Yankee's hit single, which features Bieber singing in Spanish for the first time. In May, the Canadian pop star appeared to forget the lyrics while performing the song at the 1 Oak nightclub in New York City. He improvised; Instead of singing, "Nos vamos pegando, poquito a poquito," he sang, "Nos vamos pegando, I quit smoking ciggies."

This past weekend, Bieber denied a fan's request to perform "Despacito" at the Summerburst Festival in Stockholm, saying, "I can't do 'Despacito. I don't even know it." Another fan pelted a water bottle at him in response.

"I mean, obviously I would love for him to...learn it," Fonsi told ABC News Radio. "I don't blame him not knowing [the lyrics], and I think we have to give him a little bit of a pass because that's not his main language."