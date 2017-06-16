It's off to Marriage Boot Camp for one Teen Mom OG couple...

E! News can confirm that Amber Portwood, 27, and her fiancé Matt Baier, 46, are checking into Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition today after a rough couple of months in their relationship.

We're told Amber and Matt will dive into their issues on the WeTV reality show alongside her mother, Tonya Portwood.

The news comes just a month after we confirmed the couple decided to push back their October wedding plans.

A source told us, "For the time being, Matt and Amber's engagement is on hold. They are working on their relationship."