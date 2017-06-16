It's off to Marriage Boot Camp for one Teen Mom OG couple...
E! News can confirm that Amber Portwood, 27, and her fiancé Matt Baier, 46, are checking into Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition today after a rough couple of months in their relationship.
We're told Amber and Matt will dive into their issues on the WeTV reality show alongside her mother, Tonya Portwood.
The news comes just a month after we confirmed the couple decided to push back their October wedding plans.
A source told us, "For the time being, Matt and Amber's engagement is on hold. They are working on their relationship."
Neither Amber nor Matt publicly commented, but our insider explained, "A lot has come out through the course of filming and from various online stories. That has added extra pressure and made things difficult."
The source added, "They've both been open about their personal struggles, but it hasn't been easy when their lives are under such heavy scrutiny. Despite their issues, they are still living together and are hopeful things can be fixed."
Courtesy of DateBox
Just last week, Amber stirred more speculation around their relationship when she tweeted about missing a book signing she was supposed to attend with Matt.
"This was not my book signing and I'm pissed off I'm getting backlash for someone else's stupidity!!!" she wrote, reminding her fans it was for Matt's book You Have No F**king Idea. "I would never ever just not show up to see my fans. I'm very hurt that I was told it was cancelled and that was a lie."
"I will make it up to everyone for free!!!" she tweeted again. "Free books or a meet anything! I would never do that on purpose!! Please know that!"
In April, their relationship came under fire again after accusations emerged that Amber was allegedly physically abusing Matt.
Amber denied the speculation, noting, "I'm saddened by the latest rumors, which are both untrue and unfounded, but plan to continue to stay focused on my recovery and being the best person I can be for everyone in my life."
Matt also spoke out at the time, calling the rumors "both vicious and completely false" and adding, "Amber would never lay a hand on me and I can't wait to marry the love of my life in October."