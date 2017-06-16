"The cast is not encouraged or forced to engage in any behaviors or to drink alcohol," Goode continued. "Producers check in to make sure the cast is comfortable and accommodate to the needs requested."

A source told E! News that Olympios "may have been flirty but did not force herself sexually on anyone."

"Jasmine and Corinne were friends," the source said. "Jasmine, who was also drinking that night, knew how drunk Corinne was and tried to help Corinne down the stairs. Corinne fell and busted her knee open in front of Jasmine. The next day, Jasmine came in to check on Corinne and was telling her how intoxicated she was the night before and joked about how she scratched her elbow when she was trying to help her. Corinne and Jasmine's friendship was fine until Jasmine found out production was suspended."

"Jasmine wasn't present when the DeMario incident happened," the source added. "She was doing her own thing with men down on the beach. She hooked up with three guys that night."

Goode has not responded to the source's comments.