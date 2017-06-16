James Corden, Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort Battle in an Epic Riff-Off

Jamie Foxx, James Corden, Ansel Elgort

Terence Patrick/CBS

This is guaranteed to be the highlight of your Friday. 

James Corden planned to talk about dogs in sunglasses Thursday night on The Late Late Show, but fortunately Jamie Foxx stepped in to foil that plan with an alternate suggestion. 

"Where the music at? Where the singing at, James? Where the music at?" Foxx interrupted while sitting in the late-night audience. "I don't wanna hear about no dogs in sunglasses."

"If I'm hearing this right, are you saying that you came down here to have some kind of riff-off with me?" Corden asked. 

"That's exactly what I'm suggesting," the Oscar winner retorted. "It's a riff-off."

Of course, they needed music for a impromptu battle. "I'm afraid we can't do that. We cannot have a riff-off without The Filharmonic and they're not here." Little did Corden know the acapella group was waiting right behind the curtains. 

"Warm them lungs up!" Foxx warned. "Battle, battle, battle, battle!" With both contestants at the ready, they kicked it off with songs by their favorite male artists. First up, Corden with Bruno Mars' "24K Magic."

While he went modern, Foxx turned back time with Stevie Wonder's "For Once in My Life." "It was good. It wasn't great, if I'm being honest," Corden critiqued playfully. 'I've seen better."

Jamie Foxx, James Corden, Ansel Elgort

Terence Patrick/CBS

For the next round, they switched things up by singing songs from Foxx's upcoming film, Baby Driver, which included James Brown's "I Got the Feeling" and Gwen Stefani's "Hollaback Girl."

However, Foxx's co-star Ansel Elgort couldn't just sit backstage while the two men duked it out. "You can't be having a battle without me singing songs from Baby Driver—I am Baby Driver."

So, the actor stole the show with a dreamy rendition of The Commodores' "Easy." 

"That was...phenomenal," Corden gushed. "I get it. I get it. I should never have entered this battle. You win. You win." To comfort a clearly distraught Corden, Foxx and Elgort convinced him to join them for a united finale to "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."

Check out the epic final number in the video above!

