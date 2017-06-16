James Corden, Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort Battle in an Epic Riff-Off

This is guaranteed to be the highlight of your Friday.

James Corden planned to talk about dogs in sunglasses Thursday night on The Late Late Show, but fortunately Jamie Foxx stepped in to foil that plan with an alternate suggestion.

"Where the music at? Where the singing at, James? Where the music at?" Foxx interrupted while sitting in the late-night audience. "I don't wanna hear about no dogs in sunglasses."

"If I'm hearing this right, are you saying that you came down here to have some kind of riff-off with me?" Corden asked.

"That's exactly what I'm suggesting," the Oscar winner retorted. "It's a riff-off."