Calvin Harris has released a new single, "Feels," featuring Katy Perry, Big Sean and Pharrell Williams. It's the fourth track he's released from Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, available June 30. The musicians co-wrote the song and it was recorded in four different locations around the U.S.

Before "Feels," Harris released the singles "Heatstroke, "Rollin" and "Slide."

"Feels" is available now on iTunes, Spotify and Vevo.

Harris' new album will feature 19 of today's hottest artists in all genres, including D.R.A.M., Future, Ariana Grande, Khalid, Kehlani, John Legend, Lil Yachty, Migos, Nicki Minaj, Frank Ocean, PartyNextDoor, Jessie Reyez, Schoolboy Q, Travis Scott, Snoop Dogg and Young Thug.