Calvin Harris has released a new single, "Feels," featuring Katy Perry, Big Sean and Pharrell Williams. It's the fourth track he's released from Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, available June 30. The musicians co-wrote the song and it was recorded in four different locations around the U.S.
Before "Feels," Harris released the singles "Heatstroke, "Rollin" and "Slide."
While Harris' music has been well received by many critics (and "Slide" was certified platinum after its release in February), rival DJ Deadmau5 called him out in a series of tweets in May for having so many musical collaborations. "Anyone ever remember when Calvin Harris was just…Calvin Harris? Who the f--k are all these other people? Like…why? F--king hate watching what I love to do get raped by popular culture for the sake of selling stupid s--t for stupid people," the EDM producer tweeted. "I'm not anti-collab. Works well when it works well. But f--k, some of this s--t just reeks of 'I gotta do this to stay on top' not 'art.' Nothing new here. Just your typical sellout rant about people who obviously know how to pander s--t for the sake of capitalism. Moving on." Responding to a Twitter user, Deadmau5 added, "I don't need handouts nor do I feel the need to cling onto people with commercial success to make me feel like I'm better at what I do." He also joked that he plans to collaborate with Garth Brooks, Gloria Gaynor, Ghostface Killah, BarryManilow, Steve Nash, REO Speedwagon...and a potato.
Taking the high road, Harris didn't to Deadmau5's complaints. Weeks later, he tweeted, "Musical + lyrical positivity Chords and melodies and s--t f--kin vibes 2017 That's me God bless."
After all, it's not as if Deadmau5 hadn't been prodding Harris in the past. "All this Twitter beef s--t, it's just funny—to me, anyway. I love the predictability of it: a celebrity says something dumb at me, then this happens, then this plays out like that, then it's all forgotten the next day—then the next dumb thing happens. That's why I'm never like, 'Oh man, this is really hurting my career.' Like, it's not," he told NME earlier this year. "I mean, it's not exactly helping it either..."